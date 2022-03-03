Red Wing Arts is thrilled to announce the addition of a second location to be focused on activating the history of clay and creating immersive arts experiences. The new Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center will be located in the renowned Red Wing Pottery Salesroom building at 1920 Old West Main St. and its 6,600 square feet will become alive with creativity.
Red Wing Arts is renting the space, and the lease would not have been possible without the partnership of the landlords, Bruce and Irene Johnson, who are supportive and enthusiastic about Red Wing Arts’ vision for the new center. “We are pleased to welcome Red Wing Arts to this site that has such a historical background in clay dating back almost to Minnesota’s statehood. Continuing the traditions of art in the pottery district is such a blessing for all of Red Wing,” said Bruce Johnson.
Program and facility planning is underway and the organization looks to begin to activate the space by April 2022 with opportunities for community involvement before then. The re-imagined Clay Center will be a place revolving around shared creatives experiences with artists and the community. It will showcase the diversity of clay art throughout the landmark salesroom with room for both retail sales and modern and contemporary exhibitions highlighting regional creatives. The Red Wing Arts Clay & Creativity Center will provide a community space for classes and workshops, including hands-on experiences, artist-led instruction, and a platform for multidisciplinary teaching artists.
The growth of the region’s premier arts organization will help ignite the local creative economy and will further Red Wing Art’s mission to build a vibrant community fueled by the arts. Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida Foos said, “We’re so excited to bolster the significance of clay and the legacy of its artform in our community. We have heard from many that more art opportunities are needed. Our expansion is based on that feedback and the tremendous endorsement we’ve received from the community. We thank all of our partners and supporters who are helping to make this a reality.”
Red Wing Arts is also pleased to announce that Christy Dickinson has joined the staff as Special Initiatives Director to lead the Center. Christy is a creative and visionary leader with a passion for community and cultivating and building relationships. She brings over two decades of nonprofit experience developing and implementing programming across the Midwest region, directing Shakespeare in American Communities in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, and most recently, piloting a project with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and creating the Gather Round Series with BIPOC and rural Midwest arts and culture leaders.
Dickinson said, “We can’t wait to welcome people into our new location. It’s an honor to be part of the re-birth of the clay in Red Wing, to create a space for creativity and a regional hub for artists and community.”
The Red Wing Pottery and Stoneware company stopped producing stoneware at the site three years ago. The building has been vacant since then. According to the Red Wing Collectors Society, Inc.: “The commercial production of clay products began in Red Wing, Minnesota, in 1861 by a German potter by the name of John Paul. For the next 116 years, clay products were made commercially in the City of Red Wing by several companies and individuals, with a wide assortment of products from art pottery to water coolers and everything in between. The industry started with the basic products used every day by people; bowls, jugs, flowerpots and ended when the last sewer pipe, drain tile and brick cap were produced for construction use.”
Before the historic clay industry and the Euro-American settlers, the Mdewakanton Dakota lived and stewarded the land in and around Red Wing for countless generations. Red Wing Arts respectfully acknowledges that the Clay & Creativity Center is located on the traditional, ancestral, and contemporary homelands of Indigenous Peoples, and is grateful for the Prairie Island Indian Community (Tinta Winta) for their care of this sacred land.