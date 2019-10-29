October 1944
News from second grade in the Viking Hi-lites: Mark Hegseth had a perfect record in spelling for the first six weeks. John Akre, Norma Charlton, Avonne Engel, Charles Reko, Sara Schwasinger and Marlene Wunderlich had perfect attendance.
From Frank Callister’s column. “I have always had the idea that schoolmen chose their words with care but some of the hunting and fishing stories told by Lawrence Picha and Fred Harapat could be cut with a sharp knife. Picha told how he got his first pheasant without taking a shot. He grabbed one by hand while hunting in tall field grass. Harapat said he was fishing river sturgeon that are so big people up north ride them. School member Lorenz Stepperud not be outdone by Picha and Harapat told of a trapping episode in which he set his line of traps baited with lutefisk. The next morning when he returned, he found he had caught a bear and six Norwegians.”
October 1959
The Junior Class will present the play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. Leading cast members are Brian Kispert, Stevie Voxland, Mary Gunhus, Mike Davidson, Nancy Meyer and Tom Finseth.
Girl Scout Troop Number 84 met at their regular place. The weather kept them indoors so they made Christmas cards. Diane Musgjerd brought a first aid kit and explained the purpose and how to use each article. The kit will be used by this scout troop whenever necessary.
October 1969
The Rice County Board of Commissioners approved the dissolution of Independent School District 658 of Nerstrand. State law requires all elementary school districts must be dissolved and annexed to a district operating a full secondary school.
Bruce Vermilyea will run in the state cross country meet at the University of Minnesota golf course. The Viking runner placed third at the Region I meet with his best time of 9 minutes and 58 seconds over the 2-mile course.