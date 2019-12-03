Free Family Fun Day: Winter Wonderland
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the Goodhue County History Center. Visit the museum for a variety of winter-themed crafts: decorate cookies, and design a variety of holiday-themed ornaments and gifts. The museum has also been in touch with the North Pole, and Santa will be joining us for the day, photographs are encouraged. Admission is free to all who attend.
History Break: Christmas on the World War II Homefront
Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18
Join our speaker James Neagbour, an independent Christmas historian who specializes in America’s most beloved holiday. Learn what the Christmas seasons were like for many of those living in the United States during the years of, and surrounding the Second World War. We will see how the population adjusted to hardship and loss by examining the nation’s holiday music, movie and Christmas celebrations during America’s darkest time.