As we come up on the end-of-year holidays, we find ourselves at a difficult point in the pandemic, the highly contagious delta variant is driving COVID-19 case numbers to an alarmingly high level. We are encouraging Goodhue County residents to think carefully about their holiday plans.
• Get vaccinated if you’re eligible, including boosters for recommended groups.
• Lay low before you go. Avoid crowded settings for a couple weeks before gathering with people for holidays.
• Get tested a few days prior to gatherings, either by making an appointment at a testing site or using the at-home testing program.
• Use multiple layers of protection such as wearing a mask in crowded settings and doing outdoor/socially distanced activities where possible, especially for those who are getting together with multiple households, multiple generations, unvaccinated people, or people in high-risk groups.
COVID cases are surging in Goodhue County and our hospitals are full. We need a Swiss cheese approach to control the spread. Why Swiss cheese? The key is layers. While there are holes in slices of Swiss cheese, by combining the slices, we get a layered approach that leads to fewer holes. The same is true for COVID-19 prevention strategies. The strongest protection comes from getting vaccinated. You also protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.
COVID-19 booster clinics will be held Dec. 2, 9 and 30; Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 in Red Wing; Dec. 15 in Zumbrota and Dec. 17 in Cannon Falls. For more information and to register online visit co.goodhue.mn.us/covid-19vaccines.