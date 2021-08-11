August 1946
The Minnesota State Fair was ordered canceled by Dr. A. J. Chesley, Secretary of the State Department of Health. The action was taken because of the polio epidemic.
Locally, the St. Michael’s church picnic has been postponed because of the pandemic.
The Zumbro Valley 4-H Club met at the Joe Finnesgaard home. Demonstrations were given by Merle Aase, Audrey Quam, and Lila Luebke. Billy Janousek and Mrs. Maurice Quam sang vocal solos. Alice Grose played a piano solo. The program committee was Lavon and Carol Magee.
Merlin Finnesgaard, reporter.
August 1961
Several Luther Leaguers left for Miami, Florida, to attend the National Luther League Convention. Those attending from this area are Diane Hoidahl, First Lutheran; Dorothy Davidson, Holden; Theoline Quamme and Ann Fundanet, Vang; Lana Bestul and Sharon Koester, Dennison Lutheran; Linda Lennon, Audrey Dicke, Richard Willhaus, and Allan Anderson from Moland.
The Indians won the Pee Wee League Championship game defeating the Yankees 13-12. After falling behind by seven runs, the Yanks rallied with five walks in a row and singles by Bill Parsons, John Rodde, and Steve Sviggum.
David Anderson scored the winning run coming home on a single by Charlie Kjos. John Rodde was the losing pitcher, and Lefty Kjos was the winner.
Dave Meyer was the big slugger for the Indians, who had a grand slam homerun and a single.
August 1971
The Kenyon American Legion Team has advanced to the state tournament in Moorhead. Kenyon defeated Le Center 7-1, Hutchinson 9-1in the semi-finals, and South St. Paul 1-0. Mark Strandemo outdueled Bill Braun of South St. Paul for the victory.
The Kenyon Schools will open their doors to students on Aug. 26. The new elementary school staff is Mrs. John Flom, Dennis Hale, Mrs. Bonnie Hjermstad, Miss Jeanne Pederson, and Mrs. Ione Overby. At the high school, the new staff is Steve Alger, Miss Sandra Burfeind, Miss Ann Rachubinski, and Fred Tatting.