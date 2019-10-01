Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Rain likely. High near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.