The Fall Senior Festival and Hymn Sing will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Faith Community Church.
All seniors are invited to come and enjoy singing favorite hymns led by Mark Gustafson. Special music will be provided by the Ambassadors of Grace, Dennis and Cheryl Perkins. This southern gospel duet travel the country from Alaska to Texas singing at a variety of events and churches.
Coffee and dessert will be served following the program. Faith Community Church is located at 305 State St. N (Hwy. 56) in West Concord. The facility is handicap accessible.