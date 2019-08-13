August 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hildebrandt have received word from the War Department stating that their son, Pfc. Marvin Hildebrandt was wounded in action in France.
Many towns and cities have already made plans for V-Day. Most communities will cease all business as soon as news of victory in Europe is flashed over the wires. If victory comes on a Sunday, stores will close all day Monday. Professional speculators are wagering the war in Europe will be over by Oct. 31.
August 1959
New staff members of Kenyon Public Schools include Gene Maus, social studies and guidance; Richard Anderson sixth grade teacher and Miss. Dorothy Benson fourth grade teacher.
A farewell dinner at the VFW Post home, Commander Cliff Witt presented Harlan Rosvold a VFW ring for his outstanding service to the Post and community. Harlan served twice as Commander of Post 141 and was a key figure in the remodeling of the Post. “Holly” recently accepted a position as a construction engineer for the Farmers Union.
August 1969
Leveling and grading for the new track-football area was completed by Don Ramstad. The track will be installed next summer. Building of the track has been contemplated for many years. The football area will be used for practice and physical education classes.
Elroy and Joanne Flom have been chosen as the Outstanding Young Cooperators for 1969 by the Twin City Milk Producers Region I. The Floms are presently operating 240 acres in partnership with Edgar Flom and have a dairy herd of 42 registered and grade Holsteins. They have two children, Valerie and Brian.