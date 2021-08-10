Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground in the face of a busy disaster season and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies
If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please start your volunteer journey today at redcross.org/mndaks.
Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31
Cannon Falls
Wednesday, Aug. 19 1 to 7 p.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 W. Colville
Faribault
Thursday, Aug. 19 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 17th St. SW
Friday, Aug. 20 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW
Tuesday, Aug. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive
Goodhue
Tuesday, Aug. 24 1 to 7 p.m., Community Center, 105 Broadway
Northfield
Friday, Aug. 27 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Monday, Aug. 30 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.
Red Wing
Friday, Aug. 27 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Elks Lodge #845, 306 W. 4th St.
Wanamingo
Tuesday, Aug. 31 Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 401 Main St.
Zumbrota
Tuesday, Aug. 17 noon to 6 p.m., VFW Zumbrota, 21 E. 1st St.
Monday, Aug. 23 noon to 6 p.m., United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 W. 3rd St.