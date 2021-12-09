Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&