During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Sunday, April 18 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge Faribault, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
Monday, April 26 — 1 to 7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Thursday, April 29 — Noon to 4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave.
Friday, April 30 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
Northfield
Wednesday, April 28 — 1 to 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S.
Pine Island
Monday, April 19 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 214 Third St. SW
Welch
Thursday, April 29 — 1 to 7 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Road
Friday, April 30 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Road