CEDA is now accepting applications for the Goodhue County CARES Act funding for small businesses and non-profits. The Goodhue County Small Business and Nonprofit Grant application can be utilized by small businesses, agricultural businesses, non-profits, churches, hospitals and nursing homes. This part of Goodhue County's CARES Act Program is budgeted for $2.46 million. Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $10,000 on a first come, first serve basis until the funds are depleted or noon on Oct. 31, 2020.
To qualify, expenses must satisfy three distinct elements:
1. Necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 related to business interruption or closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or to reopen business safely.
2. Costs not accounted for in the business' budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020.
3. The covered period is March 1, 2020, to Nov. 15, 2020.
Businesses should document the reasons the expenses were determined to satisfy the three-part test. These findings can be used later to explain decisions of expenses if requested for audit purposes. Your business must be able to provide invoices, receipts, statements or any other types of documentation to support.
Usage of grant funds
1. Lease or mortgage payments are eligible
2. Payroll is an eligible use of funds unless the business received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds or unemployment insurance (UI) to assist with payroll since March 1, 2020. However, if the PPP did not cover all of your payroll costs, you can use these funds to pay the remainder of payroll costs.
3. Reopening costs or safety costs since March 1, 2020 are eligible (i.e. outdoor seating, plexiglass, masks, thermal scan thermometers, signage regarding public health safety, cleaning products, re-staffing costs, etc.)
4. Operating utilities such as electric or gas are eligible use of grant funds. Government utilities or fees such as city water or liquor license are ineligible use of grant funds
5. Accounts payable (AP) are eligible use of grant funds if the AP is a COVID-19 related cost incurred since March 1, 2020 (see #3 in this list above for examples of COVID-19 related cost incurred)
6. Supplies such as PPE, cleaning supplies, sanitizer, partitions or plexiglass, etc. that are related to the pandemic that were above and beyond regular supply levels. If you are a restaurant and experienced an increased usage of take out containers, plastic tableware or single portion containers, etc. are considered feasible expenses that are above and beyond typical usage in non-pandemic years.
7. Administrative/Professional fees incurred from the pandemic. (i.e. needed attorney or accountant’s services to gather information to apply for any emergency funding).
8. Taxes of any kind are ineligible use of grant funds.
See cedausa.com for an application. Contact Laura Qualey at 651-329-5116 or laura.qualey@cedausa.com with any additional questions.