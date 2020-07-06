April to June 1945
Marine Corporal Harland Rosvold is at a rest camp in the Pacific following his participation in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Rosvold also saw action in the Marianas.
Kenyon High School received its Charter from the National Honor Society for high schools. Seniors who are charter members include Roy Berkas, Alice Derscheid, Jeanne Flom, Helen Fordahl, Donald Hanson, June Hostager, Elsie Jorstad, Duane Knutson, Charles Lindholm, Leverne Vangsness, and Marion Voxland.
April to June 1960
The sixth-grade operetta, “Tom Sawyer,” was presented in late May. Cast members were Jim Brandley as Tom Sawyer, Gary Schwake as Huck Finn, Lynn Langeness as Aunt Polly and Mary Rognmoe as Becky Thatcher.
The Kenyon High School golf team won the Hiawatha Valley Conference Title. Members of the team were Steve Sands, Russel Meyer, who was the medalist in the conference tournament, and Paul Finseth.
April to June 1970
On March 29, PFC. Gordon Gunhus was fatally injured in combat action in Vietnam when a booby trap detonated during combat action. Gunhus had recently returned to his squad after suffering injuries from a hand grenade explosion in mid-March.
The local VFW Auxilary awarded Annette Jacobson first prize for her essay “What Loyalty Day Means to Me.” Chosen as the runner in the essay contest was Kerri Shelstad.
— Submitted by Kevin Anderson