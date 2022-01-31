At the Cub Scout Awards night, Scoutmaster George Hanson, Assistant Scoutmaster C. R. Forsberg, Den Chiefs John Cole and Robert Frigaard presented badges to Cub Scouts Donald Finnesgaard, Donald Rogers, David Skaar, Fredrick Rudie, Miles Brekke, Burdette Floyd, Sammy Sands, John Akre, Richard Voxland, and James Frigaard.
The Vikings’ defeat against Faribault was inevitable under the circumstances, but local fans were amazed and thrilled by the brilliant losing fight of Coach Lyle Lewis’ club. Curt Stolee and Ray Stenhaug teamed with Captain Wayne Galley, Jim Hegvik, and Maurice Sathrum to the starting five. Wally Hildebrandt, Gene Maus, Jerry Schwake, and Charles Akre from the B Team saw action. Hildebrandt was the high point man for the game.
February 1962
The Kenyon B Squad defeated the Cannon Falls B Squad 52-41. Don Nelson scored fifteen points, followed by Dave Henke and John Knutson with twelve each. Steve Strandemo had eight points, and Denzil Flaten scored five to complete the scoring for Coach Ralph Hagberg’s club.
Kenyon will soon have its own quartet barbershop style. Lynn Tollefson, an avid barbershopper, is the guiding force. Vernon Reko, Glen Aronson, and Joel Quam are joining him to round out the quartet. They have not decided on a name yet, although it may be the Ken-Tones.
February 1972
“My Responsibility to Freedom” was the theme of the 25th Annual Voice of Democracy radio scripting program sponsored by the VFW Post and Auxiliary. The contest was open to all students in the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grades. Local winners were Mary Knutson, first place, and Laura Ciffra, second place. Both are seniors at Kenyon High School.
The seventh-grade basketball team defeated West Concord 45-20. Rick Canton and Tom Nesseth each had ten points in the victory. The eighth-grade Vikings won 31-21. Roger Anderson had eight points and nine rebounds, and Tim Jacobson scored seven.