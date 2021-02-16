Due to COVID-19, Goodhue County Health & Human Services walk-in immunization clinics have been suspended.
*Note: COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed through specific COVID-19 vaccination clinics per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Patients you will be notified when able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine*
Call 651-385-6114 to make an appointment.
Masks are required for ages 3 and up.
Vaccines for children
Available through the MN Vaccines Children (VFC) program for children under age 19 who:
• Do not have health insurance.
• Are on a Minnesota Health Care Program (MA, SCHA, MnCare)
• Are American Indian or Alaskan Native.
• Have health insurance that does not cover vaccine, including health care sharing ministries.
• Have health insurance with a cap on preventive care that has been met.
Unmet deductibles do not qualify.
An adult must accompany children under 18 years of age.
Vaccines for adults
Available through the Un/Underinsured Adult Vaccine (UUAV) program for adults who:
• Do not have health insurance.
• Have health insurance that does not cover one or more vaccines.
• Have health insurance with a cap on preventative care that has been met.
Adults on MA, SCHA, or MnCare can only get flu vaccine at HHS. Other adult vaccines are available at clinics and pharmacies.
A fee of $15 per dose or $55 family maximum is requested which can be waived. Private health insurances and Medicare are not accepted. People who have insurance can receive flu vaccine for $30.
Bring an up-to-date immunization record. Immunizations given will be recorded in the Minnesota immunization registry (MIIC).