February 1945
Warm weather and fast ice combined to make ideal conditions for the ice carnival staged at the Kenyon rink. Winners were: Boys under 8, first place Charles Reko, second Rodney Meyer; Girls under 8, first Marie Miller, second Mary Carlow; Junior Girls first place Eleanor Hjermstad, second Judy Harapat; Senior men first place Merlyn Ullevig, second Glen Albright; Boys backward skate first place Glen Albright, second Glen Rud.
Lt. Roger Weum of Moland, was killed in action over Germany according to a message received through the International Red Cross. Lt. Weum, who had completed 30 missions over Germany, was reported missing inaction Nov. 30, 1944.
February 1960
Reserve guard Willy Dahl took up the scoring slack for the Kenyon basketball team with a respectable 18 points as the Vikings defeated K-M 54 to 49.
The Board of Directors of the North Star Creamery are Robert Meyer, Rudy Kitzman, George Gunderson, Hilman Jacobson, Art Heltne, Arnold Flom and Martin Musgjerd.
February 1970
Senior Patricia Jorstad, on the basis of her score in homemaking knowledge and attitude test taken by senior girls, is the Kenyon High School 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
The Kenyon Elementary Wrestling results are in the order of finish: 60-65 pounds Elmer Holz, Mark Rumpho, Juel Estrem, Gary Olson; 80 to 85 pounds Steve Clark, Paul Bergh, Scott Nord, Greg Luebke; 85 to 90 pounds Gene Knott, Reed Kvittem, Rodney Fordahl, Bill Barsness; 90 to 95 pounds Bruce Finnesgaard, Ricky Eggert, Cresse Buckingham; Light heavy weight Rick Canton, Dave Shoberg, Doug Hegseth, Randy Eggert. Heavyweight Mark Noble.