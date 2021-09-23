From Goodhue County Health & Human Services:
Whether or not you have been vaccinated, if there is a chance you were exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms, it's a good idea to get tested.
Vaccines continue to offer the best protection we have against severe illness, hospitalization, and death; but unfortunately, vaccinated people can still contract and spread the Delta variant.
COVID testing recommendations vary based on symptoms. vaccination status, and situation. View testing recommendations at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/index.html.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three months and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 do not need to get tested as long as they do not have symptoms. If they develop any symptoms, they should get tested.