Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Ed is hosting a Zoom introduction to the Immune Booster Series presented by Dr. Noel Adlrich.
Aldrich will present the four keys to living confidently during this virus season, topics will include nutrients, foods, virus basics and personal care.
A free online Zoom session is scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 for those interested in seeing what the series is about. Register with K-W Comm Ed to receive the link.
The series is $25 to register with access to all the material and bonus material until Jan. 1, 2021.