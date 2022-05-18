...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest near
15.7 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
&&
Annual Goodhue County EDA Summit held virtually June 8
The Goodhue County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and its’ Housing Subcommittee, in conjunction with Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) will host the 13th annual Goodhue County EDA Summit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 virtually.
This year, the event will be a discussion regarding rehabilitation programs for houses and buildings to allow a rural community to become a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and raise a family.
Goodhue County Economic Development Authority joins forces with local experts in the field of rehabilitation programs for housing and downtown buildings that can aid in revitalizing a community. This collaboration will include presentations from the:
• USDA regarding the 502 and 504 Loan Programs. Gabe Ehrman and Charles Phillips will be presenting on these programs
• Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) regarding the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Karen DuCharme is the expert on this topic and will explain how this program works
• Merchants Bank's Jenna DeBeare will discuss how the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) programs work for updating homes
• Red Wing Housing Redevelopment Authority’s Kurt Keena will discuss second story/downtown rehab projects
“Housing and commercial building rehabilitation is an important issue in Goodhue County for the efforts that our communities put forth to make the County a great place”, Goodhue County Board Chair Jason Majerus states. “The panel experts at this Summit will assist in getting the information to our communities and we invite you to attend.”
This event is free and open to the public. If you are interested in attending this virtual event, visit: www.eventbrite.com and search Goodhue County Housing Summit.