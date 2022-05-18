The Goodhue County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and its’ Housing Subcommittee, in conjunction with Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) will host the 13th annual Goodhue County EDA Summit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 virtually. 

This year, the event will be a discussion regarding rehabilitation programs for houses and buildings to allow a rural community to become a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and raise a family.

Goodhue County Economic Development Authority joins forces with local experts in the field of rehabilitation programs for housing and downtown buildings that can aid in revitalizing a community. This collaboration will include presentations from the:

• USDA regarding the 502 and 504 Loan Programs. Gabe Ehrman and Charles Phillips will be presenting on these programs

• Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) regarding the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Karen DuCharme is the expert on this topic and will explain how this program works

• Merchants Bank's Jenna DeBeare will discuss how the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) programs work for updating homes

• Red Wing Housing Redevelopment Authority’s Kurt Keena will discuss second story/downtown rehab projects

“Housing and commercial building rehabilitation is an important issue in Goodhue County for the efforts that our communities put forth to make the County a great place”, Goodhue County Board Chair Jason Majerus states. “The panel experts at this Summit will assist in getting the information to our communities and we invite you to attend.”

This event is free and open to the public.  If you are interested in attending this virtual event, visit: www.eventbrite.com and search Goodhue County Housing Summit.

 

