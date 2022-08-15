The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wanamingo Lions Club Cob Feed• 5-7 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center, 401 Main St., Wanamingo. Serving: Sweet Corn, Barbecues, Coleslaw, Chips, Bars & Beverage. Dine In or Drive Up. Free Will Donation. Proceeds will go to Community Center Improvements.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Rose Fest event: Antique & Collectibles Sale• 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Gunderson House, 107 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon.
Kenyon Farmers Market• 4-7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Takes place on the third Thursday of each month (May-October).
Friday, Aug. 19
Rose Fest Events•10 a.m. — 4 p.m. • Book Sale, inside City Chamber. 1 p.m. • Kenyon Country Club — KW Athletic Booster Club Golf Tourney. 5 -7 p.m. • VFW-Hog Roast. 5-8 p.m. • Lacey’s — Wine & Beer Tasting. 6 p.m. — Gates open, 7 p.m. start • Fire Hall for Iron Heart Pro Wrestling, administration: 11 & under- $10, 12 & older — $20. 7-9 p.m. • VFW- Live music by Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio (21+). 8-11 p.m. • Lacey’s — Live music by 8 Lives Down.
Rose Fest: City Wide Garage Sales• All day
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Rose Fest events• 12 a.m., 8 am • KW High School — 5K run/walk. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. • Car Show. 9 a.m. • Maring Action Lot- Tracker Pull. 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. • City Chambers — Book Sale. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. • Vendor and Craft Market (Back lot of Ace Hardware and Michaelson Funeral Home). 10 a.m. • Elevador, Road Rally. 10 a.m. • Security Bank — Kids Pedal Trucker pull. 10 a.m.- 2pm • VFW — Ladies Auxiliary Lunch. 1-3 p.m. • Gunderson House Tours. 12 p.m. • Kenyon Muni- Euchre Tournament. 2 p.m. •Kenyon Pool, Rose Fest Regatta. 3 p.m. •Kenyon Muni, Bean Bag Tournament. 5-7 p.m. •VFW- Family Bingo. 8-12:30 p.m.• Kenyon Muni — street dance featuring The Dads- All Ages, $10 cover.
Rose Fest: City Wide Garage Sales• All day
Rose Fest Depot Park events• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Free events by sponsors: Inflatable- Snowdrifters, Face Painting- Rose Fest, Petting Zoo & Pony Rides- Barrett Farms.
KHS Class of ‘87- 35th reunion dinner• 3 p.m., Lacey’s, 632 2nd St, Kenyon.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Rose Fest Events• 1 p.m. • Parade (route: Spring St.-Veterans Park), 3 p.m. • Veterans Park, Zumbrota Community Band. 4 p.m. • Veterans Park, Field of Flags closing ceremony.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.