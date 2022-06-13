The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 16
Kenyon Farmers Market• 4-7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Takes place on the third Thursday of each month (May-October).
Friday, June 17
Goodhue County Breakfast on the farm• 7-11 a.m., O’Reilly Organic Dairy, LLC, 33456 200 Ave, Red Wing. Everyone welcome! Free Breakfast with ice cream, bingo, farm tours, petting zoo, games and farm fun activities for the kids. Tractor and farm equipment on display. Questions or group reservations call Kristin Schrimpf 651-380-8293 or Ann Buck 651-764-3087.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Books, activities and crafts, recommended for all ages.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, June 18
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, June 19
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, June 21
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, June 22
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
STEM Stations• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Recommended for children ages 7 and older. Participants may come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete the challenges.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
State Farm 100th Anniversary Open House Celebration• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 635 2nd St., Kenyon. Light lunch and giveaways available.