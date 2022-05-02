The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, May 5
Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.
Friday, May 6
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, May 7
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Annual Meeting, Little Cannon Cemetery• 10 a.m., Holden Township Hall, 43033 Highway 56 Blvd, Kenyon.
Sunday, May 8
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Mother’s Day Brunch• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kenyon Event Center, 620 2nd St, Kenyon. Featured brunch Items. Omelets,breakfast favorites, cheesy hashbrowns, carved NY strip, salad, pasta, & desserts, $28 Adults, $15 Kids, 5 — under free (tax not included). Reservations required with credit card at 507-623-1173. Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, May 10
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, May 11
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.