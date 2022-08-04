University of Minnesota Extension-Goodhue County 4-H held its annual 4-H awards picnic on the evening of Aug. 3.
The picnic also served as an unofficial kick off to fair week, where recognition was given to seniors, volunteer years of service, scholarship recipients and the 4-H family of the Year, and Friend of 4-H awards.
• Volunteer Years of Service — 5 years: Sara Earnhart, Maureen Hauck and Lanny Reese
• Volunteer Years of Service — 10 years: Nicole Neeser
• Volunteer Years of Service — 15 years: Debra Carpenter
• Volunteer Years of Service — 20 years: Diane Hokanson
• Volunteer Years of Service — 25 years: Jeanne Custer
• Volunteer Years of Service — 35 years: Greta Schreiber
• 4-H Leadership Scholarship — Rosa Perrotti & John Smith. Smith and Perrotti were also among five others who received the 4-H Youth Development Graduation Certificate
• Brett Duden Memorial Scholarship Winner — Hayden Poquette
• Billy Pohlman Memorial Scholarship Winner — Seth Heitman
• James Bryan Memorial Scholarship Winner — Wyatt Gonsior
• 4-H Family of the Year — David Fitzgerald Family
• Friend of 4-H Award — Houghton's Auction Service of Redwing
