Aspelund Ever-Readies
• Clothing & Textiles:
Sophia Poquette, fashion revue purchased clothing, green & purchased clothing, blue
• Club Expressive Arts:
Sylvia Hedeen, green
Adalee Geisinger, green
• Home Environment:
Jaxson Hedeen, wall decor with shelf, basket and hooks made from wire spool, blue
• Mechanical Science:
Cal Luebke, description of a F350 dulley pick up with snowmobile trailer for box project, blue
• Other awards:
Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction Scholarship - Hayden Poquette - $1,000 scholarship
• Photo Manipulation:
Elsie Braaten, scenery/mountain photo, purple
• Performing Arts:
Teagan Lexvold, blue
Adalee Geisinger, blue
Belle Creek Peppy Peppers
• Child and Family Development:
Avery Tipton, youth mental health, blue
• Club Expressive Arts:
Liahna McNamara, green
• Foods and Nutrition:
Liesl Veiseth, Swedish Meatballs poster, blue
Belvidere Happy-Go-Luckies
• Crafts and Fine Arts:
Emme Hattemer, acrylic painting on canvas, blue
Lydia Witham, blue, cribbage board with woodburning picture on it, along with a display board detailing the project and game
• Self Determined:
Weston Dicke, farm scene of a livestock sale barn with barn, load in and out chutes, sale ring and semis and trailer, blue
Burnside Pluckies
• Food Preservation:
Selena Schenach, dilled beans, blue
• Pets:
Mary Ellen Robertson, blue, "The greyhound notebook" a tri-fold explaining the need for adoption and dangers of racing.
• Elements of Photography:
Chloe Struss, purple, a picture of a waterfall
Cherry Grove Busy Gophers
• Club Expressive Arts:
Liliana Wood, green
Meranda Wood, green
Emma Wood, green
• Crafts and Fine Arts:
Emma Wood, card game/game board made of wood with golf tee game pieced, red
• Video and Film Making:
Liliana Wood, a short film centered arounda queen coming of age story, blue
Cloverdale
• Club Expressive Arts:
Daniel Carpenter, green
Brent Carpenter, green
• Crafts and Fine Arts:
Elizabeth Carpenter, a charcoal 3-point perspective drawing with Spiderman, blue
• Health and Wellness:
Daniel Carpenter, portion distortion poster, blue
• Industrial Technology:
William Holz, wood book box, blue
• Natural Resources:
Alexander Mace, Kentucky coffee tree poster, forest resources, blue
• Self Determined:
Lauren Mace, wedding scrapbook, blue
Brent Carpenter, tanned hide mittens and poster, blue
Florence Wizards
• Club Expressive Arts:
Miranda Koehler, green
Goodhue Gesundheits
• Club Expressive Arts:
Ethan Weckerling, green
Alarya Rose Cook, green
• Crafts and Fine Arts:
Carleen Weckerling, fishing pole, blue
• Self Determined:
Hallie Roschen, scrapbook on vacation to Puerto Rico, blue
Holden Hi-Lites
• Agronomy:
Noah Bauer, corn, blue
• Foods and Nutrition:
Audrey Haugen, pumpkin muffin poster, blue
Molly Bauer, chocolate cake with poster board, blue
• Veterinary Science:
Amelia Kispert, a tri-fold explaining MDR1 in dogs, blue
Roscoe Rockets
• Clothing & Textiles:
Grace Duncan, constructed clothing, red
• Club Expressive Arts:
Alexis Andrist, green
• Crafts and Fine Arts:
Abigail Henderson, hand drawn letters/hands of the sign language alphabet, red
• Elements of Photography:
Eve Pfannkuch, picture of a frog with lillypads, blue
• Flower Gardening:
Olivia Morgan, blue, fresh cut flowers
• Home Environment:
Lauren Elsmore, navy blue bench with succulent fabric top, blue
• Quilting:
Michael Elsmore, patchwork quilt with denim and outdoors theme flannel, backing of black/red checkered print, blue
Science Super Stars
• Club Expressive Arts:
Benjamin Dierks, green
• Creative Writing:
Elizabeth Grant, the "Victoria School for Troubled Girls," cover page + two pages, blue
• Wildlife Biology:
Benjamin Dierks, bird watching at feeders, blue
Spring Garden Jolly Juniors
• Agronomy:
Connor Hyllengren, soybeans, blue
Lukas Olson, weeds and pests, blue
• Foods and Nutrition:
Avery Stark, the truth about sugar, blue
Vasa
• Club Expressive Arts:
Noah Delk, green
• Home Environment:
Teagan Walter, green Mountain Dew painted chair, blue
• Mechanical Science:
Garrett Pearson, tractor repainted, blue
Willing Welchers
• Clothing & Textiles:
Isabelle Hanson, sewn non-garment-a two pocket backpack with straps and a handle, blue
Annabelle Hanson, sewn non-garment-double sided window curtains with curtain rod clips, blue
• Creative Writing:
Alyssa Rice, free form poem, blue
• Fishing Sports:
Aiden Flueger, handmade fishing pole with a red oak handle, purple
Zumbrota Busy Bees
• Agronomy:
James Suess, plant and soil science, purple
• Club Expressive Arts:
James Suess, green
• Photo Manipulation:
Kaylee Peterson, photo of Glacier Bay with scripture verse, blue
• Industrial Technology:
Olivia Amsbaugh, woodworking, blue
• Quilting:
Isabelle Amsbaugh, horse lap quilt, blue