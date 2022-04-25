The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com

Thursday, April 28

Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.

Friday, April 29

Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.

Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.

VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.

Saturday, April 30

Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.

Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.

Sunday, May 1

Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.

Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.

Tuesday, May 3

Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.

Wednesday, May 4

Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool - 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.

Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.

Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.

Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.

Thursday, May 5

Kenyon Spring Boutique Craft Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Morrows Gifts, 45986 Hwy. 56, Kenyon. Unique hand crafted items.

