While the city's Economic Development Authority continues to plan its 30.77-acre business park, which sits off County Road 12 on the east side of town, the council got an update on its progress Oct. 7.
The final layout chosen as the preferred design by the EDA features nine industrial lots with a dedicated area for the storm water pond in the southwest corner of the property. The future east-west road within the development is proposed to be constructed at a later date, outside of phase 1 construction.
Initial development includes the three southernmost lots, and use the funds to construct a block of roadway and a right-turn lane off County Road 12, extend sanitary sewer and water to the sites and begin development of the park's stormwater system.
Several council members felt the location would be a good spot for is storage units.
The one drawback of the preferred design is that the northeastern most lot doesn't have road access. Olinger and City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that a road could be extended to the site or that a buyer could be interested in several lots and not require road access.
Total cost is now estimated at $2.2 million. That includes an additional $136,000. In July, the city received a $672,000 Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant, bringing the city's contribution to $1.53 million.
The DEED program focuses on job creation and retention through the growth of new innovative businesses and organizations, and provides grants to local governments on a competitive basis.
Olinger said more details about the park will be available in the next few months.
Primary construction is expected in the summer 2020, with final completion tentatively scheduled for June 2021.