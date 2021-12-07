Breakfast at the V.F.W.
The Veterans Support Group monthly breakfast returns on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The buffet-style breakfast includes hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, toast, and coffee or milk. The breakfast will cost $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under the age of 12. A special of coffee and a cinnamon roll will be available for $4. All money raised from the breakfast is designated to support Kenyon V.F.W. projects that benefit the Kenyon Area.
SE Honor Choir
On Sunday afternoon, we attended the Southeast Minnesota Honors Choirs seasonal program titled “Glad Tidings” in Rochester. The Children’s Chorus opened the program with a slow, bluesy swing version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” followed by “Christmas…In About Three Minutes.” Director Amy Nelson challenged the audience to see how many traditional Christmas carol tunes could be heard during the song. For your information, the number was 21. The Treble Choir performed an interesting version of “Deck the Halls.” In Latin, conductor Aaron Schumacher’s Chorale sang the challenging “O Magnum Mysterium.” The Concert Choir sang a fun and different version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and the Combined Choirs closed the program with what has become a favorite of many people, “Night of Silence,” followed by “Silent Night.” K-W Choir members Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson, and Julia Patterson are members of the Concert Choir.
KAHS Cookie Sale
The Kenyon Area Historical Society Christmas Cookie Walk will be held on Dec. 11th at the Gunderson House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who preordered cookies may pick them up during the traditional cookie sale. The list of cookies available includes many traditional Scandinavian ones such as rosettes, krumkake, kringle, fattigmann, almond sticks, spritz, and sandbakkels. Other types of treats in the sale are caramels, fudge, frosted cut cookies, truffles, “hamburger cookies,” and more. Some items have a set price; otherwise, the cookies sell for $9 a pound.
Holiday lights
Last week, the K.M.U. crew finished putting up the Christmas lights on the boulevard and in the business area. Before Thanksgiving, the windy weather created a problem in getting the town dressed up for Christmas. The trees at the end of Main Street, decorated by the city crew, looked great on Saturday night. There are many great light displays in the residential parts of town for people to view.
NSIC All-Academic
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced the student-athletes who earned All-Academic honors for the 2021 fall athletic season. Student-athletes with a 3.60 cumulative G.P.A. or higher are eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. NCIS All-Academic Team honors those who have a 3.20 cumulative G.P.A. or higher. Former K-W athletes Jack Beulke, punter for the Upper Iowa University football team, and Megan Flom, a Winona State University volleyball team member, were named to the All-Academic Team of Excellence. Mara Quam, a Minnesota State Mankato volleyball player, was an honored All-Academic team member.
Pearl Harbor
Eighty years ago, the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, drew the United States out of an isolationist policy and into the middle of World War II. Dec. 7, 1941, locally, started as a relatively typical Sunday of families attending church, having dinner, and planning an afternoon of visiting and activities. As the news of the bombing spread through the community, youngsters were scared that something would happen to them. Others wondered if Kenyon would get bombed, and there was a concern of loved ones being called to fight in the war. People were scared and unsure what would happen, and then reality hit home when word was received that a local man, Evan Brekken, had been aboard the U.S.S. Pennsylvania during the bombing and was killed. Brekken grew up on the family farm east of Wangs Corner north of Kenyon and had enlisted in the navy a year and a half earlier.
On that Sunday morning, the Pennsylvania was in the Pearl Harbor dry dock for repairs and inspection when general quarters were called at 7:57 a.m. The crew members did not wait for the keys to open ammunition boxes, breaking the locks off. By 8:02, they were the first group to fire on the attacking Japanese aircraft. A high-altitude bomber dropped a 500-pound bomb that penetrated the deck of the Pennsylvania causing an explosion that killed 28 men. By 1943, the Pennsylvania was back in action in the South Pacific. After being buried in Hawaii, the remains of Seaman First Class Evan Brekken were returned to Kenyon on Nov. 14, 1947. His body arrived in Kenyon on the Chicago Great Western railroad from Kansas City and was taken to Larson Funeral Home in Kenyon, where it lay in state until internment. With full military rites, Brekken was interred in the Vang Church Cemetery on Nov. 27, 1947. In recognition of his service and sacrifice for his country, Seaman First Class Evan Brekken received the following commendation posthumously: Purple Heart Medal and Ribbon, Navy Presidential Unit Citation and Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, World War II Victory Medal and Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal and Ribbon, and the Navy Expeditionary Medal. Every day, citizens need to remember the sacrifices made by men and women who have served or are serving in the military to protect our country. Thank you to David Lenway, Evan Brekken’s nephew, for sharing the information used in this article.
Reminder
The K-W Winter band and choir concert is on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the high school auditorium starting at 7 p.m.