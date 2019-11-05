Both questions on Tuesday's ballot to increase the Kenyon-Wanamingo schools' operating levy failed.
The first question, which sought to revoke the existing operating levy and replace it with a higher amount per pupil, garnered the support of 42% of voters. The second question, an additional levy authorization that was contingent on approval of the first question, was favored by 39% of voters.
Question 1 asked to revoke the existing referendum revenue authorization and approve new authorization. The existing referendum revenue authorization is $295.68 per pupil, which will be replaced with the new authorization of $460 per pupil.
Yes = 378 (42%)
No = 515 (58%)
Question 2 asked voters to approve additional school district referendum revenue authorization. The board has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $300 per pupil.
Yes = 342 (39%)
No = 551 (61%)