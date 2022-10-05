Through 11 years of friendship Sydney Poquette and Elaine Dorn have found a unique skill that garnered them both awards and recognition as livestock showers.
4-H is a nationwide youth program for kids with local clubs that are typically run by the kids with adult leaders to supervise.
“The club that Sydney and Elaine initially belonged to, between Kenyon and Wanamingo, had quite a few kids in it,” said Jessica Page, Sydney’s mom. “Our adult leaders have been very concentrated on doing community service projects — just helping the kids become better leaders, better citizens.”
Poquette and Dorn made one final 4-H showing at the Minnesota State Fair this year. The pair have appeared throughout the county, state and country, showing market lambs at fairs and competitions, each of them even winning at the State Fair 4-H show. The pair still try to find time to show sheep outside of 4-H.
“I showed maybe one that summer, then the next summer a few more, then I started helping out at other shows,” Poquette said. “Now me and Elaine brought 16 to this year’s show.”
All of this was made possible through the help of an extensive support system. Sydney’s aunt housed the girls the entire two weeks they spent showing at the State Fair. Sydney’s grandmother and grandfather provided the girls with animals to prep and show. A family friend, Rex Quams, taught Poquette and Dorn how to fit the animals.
“That just started this whole big long story of families coming together,” Page said. “It’s a beautiful friendship these girls have.”
Balancing family, work, personal lives and these showings was difficult, Poquette said. In one instance, a showtime was moved to a time inconvenient to her. Instead of opting out and working instead, Poquette managed to do the show, and when the final judge made the announcement, she handed her sheep to her mom and sprinted to a car ready outside to take her to work.
“You make the time to do the things that are important to you,” said Poquette.
The girls started with market lambs before stepping up into breeding sheep, also known as frame sheep. If a 4-H member wishes to show an animal they don’t own, members can have an animal leased to them, but only breeding animals are allowed to be leased. That’s just what these girls did, showing a variety of frame sheep breeds, such as Dorsets and Suffolks.
At the State Fair, each girl has had a champion ewe lamb. One year, Sydney had both the champion ewe and champion yearling. That won her an award given to the best pairing of ewes and yearlings.
Poquette and Dorn also earned invitations to three national shows. They went to Denver for the Western National Stock Show. Then they went to the American Royal in Kansas City, then to Louisville for the North American Livestock Expo.
When asked about her favorite memory, Poquette had difficultly deciding.
“We finally had one of those crazy years where we won the breed. We got in the top-notch line of people,” she said. “I looked over at Elaine, she looked over at me and we just smiled at each other and breathed it all in. We were two of the happiest girls on the planet at that point.”
Both girls attend the University of Minnesota. Elaine is an agricultural communication and marketing major. Sydney is a genetics, cell biology and development major. Elaine graduates in December, Sydney will graduate in the spring.