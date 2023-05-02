...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The thrift store is what the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center is perhaps best known for, but Director Bev Herfindahl wants people to find out about all the programs they offer as well. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
The thrift store is what the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center is perhaps best known for, but Director Bev Herfindahl wants people to find out about all the programs they offer as well. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
(Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Alexis Dahlberg takes a swing at a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Under the line
The issue of poverty is always impacting people’s lives, and right now, many are newly facing some tough choices. In the third part of our series on local poverty, we highlighted the people working to help, both at the local level and state.
Waseca council
In an effort to remain modern, the Waseca City Council just passed an ordinance that will revise one section of its city code, while also looking at revisions for at least two more sections. Specifically, the council was looking at rules for driveway widths and meat processing. We got the details.
Mamma Mia!
A musical theater classic will soon be coming to the Waseca stage. The Waseca Junior/ Senior High School will be performing their final play of this school year, Mamma Mia!, opening this week. We talked to some cast members during rehearsals.
How-to-Festival
We previewed one of the library’s biggest annual events last week, and we’ll have photos from the fun festival in this week’s edition.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
The May edition of Scene inserted in last week’s County News. It’s the Daytripper issue, featuring stories and lists of places to go in our region in all kinds of categories, like camping/outdoors, music/history/art, family fun, shopping and more.
Sports
The spring sports season is getting underway, with Waseca, JWP, and NRHEG softball, baseball, track and tennis teams getting started. See all the latest game stories and sports features in each County News edition or at wasecacountynews.com.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.