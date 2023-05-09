The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The week that was from Owatonna People's Press
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Owatonna names new middle school principal
Owatonna Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon the selection of Christina Mattson as the new principal at Owatonna Middle School. She starts in the new role on July 1.
Plans approved for Bixby roundabout
During last week’s Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors unanimously agreed to approve the plans and specifications for the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Bixby Road, or County State Aid Highway 48, and 18th Street SE — a project that has been in the works for well over a year and was originally scheduled to begin in 2022.
Huebbe takes over Straight River Coffee
With no prior experience running his own business, 20 year old Hunter Huebbe cites intuition and good fiscal management as the key to his success in becoming the new owner of Straight River Coffee.
Dancing with the Steele County Stars raises record funds
This year’s Dancing with Our Steele County Stars broke previous years’ records, raising a total of $53,817 for Healthy Seniors of Steele County.
Sports
Spring school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are up and running, so be on the lookout for player features and game coverage.
