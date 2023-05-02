...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Kellen Hinrichsen, member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, hands out brand new Merriam-Webster dictionaries to third grade students Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. The service club has been gifting all Owatonna third graders with dictionaries for the past several decades. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
At left: The current Owatonna High School’s iconic pillars have stood for over a century, since construction in 1921. The building’s fate has been up in the air since voters in the district approved a referendum for the construction of a new high school in 2019, but as of Monday night the School Board has approved the eventual demolition of the historic portion of the facility. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Kellen Hinrichsen, member of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, hands out brand new Merriam-Webster dictionaries to third grade students Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. The service club has been gifting all Owatonna third graders with dictionaries for the past several decades. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
At left: The current Owatonna High School’s iconic pillars have stood for over a century, since construction in 1921. The building’s fate has been up in the air since voters in the district approved a referendum for the construction of a new high school in 2019, but as of Monday night the School Board has approved the eventual demolition of the historic portion of the facility. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Current OHS to be demolished
Grief for nostalgia is just the beginning, as the community prepares to mourn a century of tradition on School Street. Last week, the Owatonna School Board unanimously approved to demolish the historic portion of the existing Owatonna High School building.
New owners take over Central Park Coffee
The coffee is brewing, and the waffle griddle is hot — and thanks to a young couple jumping in to the life of entrepreneurship, that’s how things are going to stay at Central Park Coffee.
Noon Rotary hands out dictionaries
For the past several decades, the Noon Rotary Club has gifted every third-grade student in Owatonna with a brand new Merriam-Webster Dictionary. These gifts fit one of Rotary International’s seven main mission areas: basic education and literacy.
Former 4-H educator takes over as SteeleCoWorks coordinator
After 15 years as a 4-H educator, Missy Koch is excited to step into her new role as workforce coordinator for the collaborative SteeleCoWorks program. In this position, Koch will connect students throughout Steele County with local businesses to gain valuable work experience.
Sports
Spring school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are up and running, so be on the lookout for player features and game coverage.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press.
Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.