Al Steinbauer loves taking his dog, Harlee, on hunting trips all over the Midwest, but he is excited to see the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener event come to his hometown of Owatonna this fall. Steinbauer has signed up to volunteer as a hunter hosts, and hopes to see many other locals do the same. (Annie Harman photos/southernminn.com)
Wanting to have fun and give back simultaneously, the OACCT Young Professionals group will be hosting a 0.5K Beer Run on June 24 at Mineral Springs Brewery, raising funds to donate to the Steele County Humane Society. The event is open to anyone of all ages, as well as dogs such as Mya, who can run or walk alongside their owners. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna boys lacrosse celebrated Senior Night during the Huskies’ 13-6 win over Academy of Holy Angels. Seniors include defender Joseph Lobe (29), attacker Beckett Seykora (10), midfielder Porter Kuchenbecker (9), goalie Andrew Skov (33) and midfielder Coda Richardson (18). Seniors not pictured: Charles Valento and Jerome Stransky. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
