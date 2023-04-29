The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Landmark lessons
On day one, students in Barbara Evans’s popular CVEC class Northfield’s Historic Architecture learned what to expect during the seven sessions. Instructions included homework assignments, site visits, guest tour guides and the possibility of a final class lunch at the Ole Store.
Evans assigns readings from the text “Northfield: The History and Architecture of a Community.” The 1999 book, which is available for purchase at the Northfield Historical Society, is a 98-page treasure trove of locally written histories, old photos, maps, population graphs, newspaper advertisements and sketches of residential homes.
New city branding
The slogan Northfield has used since it was coined in 1914 “Cows, Colleges and Contentment” may be getting an update. A new commission has begun to consider a more relevant brand for the city after some Northfielders voiced concern that the century old slogan seemed out of date.
Out of the process came a three-word brand essence, vibrant, charming, creative, which was hailed as “uniquely Northfield.” The discussion will continue at future meetings of the branding committee as the group works to encapsulate the community’s modern identity.
Chilly Earth Day celebration
Northfield held its 14th annual Earth Day celebration with a mix of workshops, concerts, lectures and activities.
Saturday’s chilly temperatures and spotty rain showers forced the cancelation of some events and prompted the rest to move inside Northfield First United Church of Christ.
Sustainability tours
Carleton Sustainability Interns Jeremy Fleishacker and Beck Woollen led community members on tours of the Carleton Geothermal system Saturday morning. Starting a the classroom, the seniors first discussed the college’s wind turbines and other energy innovations, before leading visitors to the basement of Anderson Hall at Carleton College.
