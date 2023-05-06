The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Art in Bloom
A full bus of art enthusiasts left FiftyNorth Thursday morning to spend three hours at the Minneapolis Institute of Art seeing and smelling the beauty and fragrance of the Art in Bloom exhibit.
The 30 Northfielders arrived at MIA just as the doors were opening to the public at 10 a.m. Many in the group joined small docent-led tours through the exhibit, stopping to snap a photo and breathe in the aroma of the flower and fauna masterpieces.
Film fans
Diane Gehler and Bob Sullivan form the dynamic duo behind the increasingly popular Friday afternoon movie series at FiftyNorth in Northfield, where the popcorn is free and the suggested movie donation is $1.
“We’re movie buddies,” said Gehler. “We like to argue about movies, but in the end, we’re laughing.”
The pair teamed up less than a year ago to share hosting duties for the movie series that screens films on a big screen every Friday at 1 p.m.
DJJ cast visits
Last week, the cast of “Defeat of Jesse James” visited the Northfield HIstorical Society, as well as stopping by a few Division Street shops and eating at Hogan Brothers.
“We loved experiencing the bustle of a vibrant small town,” said cast member Sasha Andreev. “I look forward to visiting again when the weather is better, and certainly when Defeat of Jesse James Days take place to relive the moments of the town’s triumph over the gang.”
Local photographer
Kent McInnis is preparing to mount an exhibit of his photography at the Northfield Arts Guild in February of 2024. He’s still working out the details of the theme, but said he wants to focus on “beauty not harmony” in the rural landscapes around Northfield.
McInnis recently received grant money from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, SEMAC.
