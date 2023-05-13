The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Summer sizzle
A new monthly evening event, Third Thursday Night Market, debuts May 18 and will end September 21 in Northfield. The Night Market will take over one block of downtown from 5-8 p.m. Other summer dates are June 15, July 20, and Aug. 17.
Bringing the night market concept to Northfield — Rochester hosts a similar event — was the collective brainchild of a group of dialed-into-the-community women representing various civic organizations. The main goal for the new event is to bring people downtown on a summer night.
Depot exterior design
Northfield City Council approved an exterior design intended to complement and enhance the historic jewel that is the city’s 1888 depot. More than a decade in the making, the regional transit hub project was born out of a desire to save the historic depot, which once served customers of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul railroad.
Celebrate moms
The musical is a comedy mixed with drama about motherhood’s twists, turns, ups and downs told through an expansive range of stories, from young moms to old moms, whose tales are as often as sad as they are humorous.
“It’s relatable on so many levels,” Jorgensen said. “It’s a very modern show that is not stuck in a time frame or in one generation. There are a lot of big themes that are likely to stir up family conversations.”
Mowing man
Ty Frank, a Northfield High School junior, is into his third year of owning his own lawn mowing business. As an owner/operator, Frank has invested his profits back into the business to purchase more mowing equipment, a move that will better serve his customers. After picking up several new clients from satisfied customer referrals, Frank’s Mowing now has 20 clients, advertises on Facebook and is hoping to hire more employees this summer.
Heywood award
After decades of watching friends receive the top honor bestowed by the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee, Eugene Lyman will become the 40th recipient of the prestigious award.
