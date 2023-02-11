The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Retail Reboot
Customers may have already noticed the early signs of construction with equipment and fencing stored outside the store’s north end. The remodel was started in the last few weeks and is part of a multi-store plan that includes updating stores in Red Wing, Rochester and Mason City, Iowa. Store manager Brian Thoe said Red Wing’s remodel is the most similar to Northfield because of the store’s layout and square footage.
During the current remodel, Thoe said any construction work that would disturb the customer’s shopping experience will be done at night to minimize the impact for shoppers.
Suspect charged in drug selling
A young Faribault man is now charged with murder in the July overdose death of a Northfield teenager. Chalin Riley Marcum, 21, was charged with third-degree murder Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Rotary Awareness Day
While there might be 6,000 Rotarians in Minnesota engaged in over 160 Rotary clubs, Monday’s Rotary Awareness Day attracted approximately 100 Rotarians from three districts, including Northfield. The first-ever Awareness Day was held at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Viking Terrace fundraiser
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Emmaus Church hosted a fundraiser for Viking Terrace Resident Association emergency fund starting at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s lower level. The event is sponsored by the Viking Terrace Resident Board, residents of Viking Terrace, and the Northfield Community.
Tamales, soup, desserts and Mexican hot chocolate were served. Emmaus Church is located at 712 Linden Street N in Northfield.
New priest
The website for St. Dominic’s Church in Northfield contains a listing for weekend mass, as well as Misa de fin Semana, illustrating how the Catholic church offers a variety of services in English or Spanish.
Or bilingual.
Father Louis Floeder, who speaks both English and Spanish, is now the church’s parochial administrator. Since assuming the head role at Northfield’s Catholic church a month ago, Fr. Floeder said he’s still trying to figure out the “lay of the land, the state of the union.”
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.