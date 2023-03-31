Timberwolves Suns Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) misses a dunks as Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Phoenix. The Suns won 107-100. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken left wrist that occurred in the previous game, a blow to the team's depth during the stretch run of the regular season.

Recommended for you

Load comments