David Halvorson, age 89 of Northfield, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus. Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
David Halvorson
Jason Lewis, the former talk radio host and one term Republican congressman veered into debunked conspiracy theories about wildfires and urban rioting during a debate with Sen. Tina Smith in their U.S. Senate race.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A solidly blue state for the past half century, Minnesota became an unquestioned presidential battleground on Friday as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought for working-class voters in dueling events that marked the beginning of early voting.
