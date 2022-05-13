McKenna Van Zee Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 13, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Saint Peter High SchoolParents Names: Mark and Paula Van ZeeFuture Plans: Attending College of St. Benedict; Elementary Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paula Van Zee Name School Elementary Education Future Saint Peter Parents Mark Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments