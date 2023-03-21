The 400 freestyle relay team of Ellen Hofstede (Sr., St. Paul), Marit Isaacson (So., St. Paul), Lucy Peterson (Jr., St. Paul), and Abby Yartz (Sr., Bemidji) who earned All-American honorable mention honors. (photo courtesy of Gustavus Newswire)
The Gustavus women’s swimming team wrapped up its 2022-23 season Saturday at the NCAA Championships with a pair of All-America honorable mention performances. Saturday’s races for the Gusties secured 22nd place in the team standings with 30.5 points
The 400 freestyle relay team of Ellen Hofstede (Sr., St. Paul), Marit Isaacson (So., St. Paul), Lucy Peterson (Jr., St. Paul), and Abby Yartz (Sr., Bemidji) clocked a time of 3:28.59 in the prelims for 14th place, improving its seed time of 3:29.06. In the consolation final, the relay team finished 13th with a NCAA B cut time of 3:27.73 for All-America honorable mention laurels.
Hofstede also raced the 100 freestyle and took 15th in the prelims with a time of 51.38, improving her seed time by 0.06. In the consolation final, Hofstede finished 12th at 51.31 for an NCAA B cut time and All-America honorable mention.
“It was a great week out here at nationals,” Head Coach Jon Carlson said. “Every session seemed to get better and better. The girls really stepped up time and time again and I’m very proud of them. To finish 22nd when we probably should have been somewhere in the 40’s is pretty amazing. We had a lot of lifetime bests and it was a great way to end an awesome season.”
Thursday Recap
Four Gustavus women’s swimmers earned All-America honorable mention accolades Thursday at the NCAA Championships.
The 200 free relay team of Ellen Hofstede (Sr., St. Paul), Marit Isaacson (So., St. Paul), Lucy Peterson (Jr., St. Paul), and Abby Yartz (Sr., Bemidji) won the consolation final, finishing in ninth place with a time of 1:33.81. Their prelim time clocked in at 1:3421. The relay team beat its 11th-best seed time of 1:33.83 by two hundredths of a second.
Hofstede also took 38th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.95 in the preliminary race.
Wednesday Recap
Four Gustavus women’s swimmers kicked off the NCAA Championships on Wednesday with a pair of races.
Ellen Hofstede (Sr., St. Paul) and Lucy Peterson (Jr., St. Paul) competed in prelims of the 50 freestyle. Hofstede finished 23rd with a time of 23.63 while Peterson took 37th in 23.82.
The duo then team with Marit Isaacson (So., St. Paul) and Abby Yartz (Sr., Bemidji) to place 21st in the 200 medley relay, touching the wall in 1:45.56.