IMG_7707-1000x563.jpg

The 400 freestyle relay team of Ellen Hofstede (Sr., St. Paul), Marit Isaacson (So., St. Paul), Lucy Peterson (Jr., St. Paul), and Abby Yartz (Sr., Bemidji) who earned All-American honorable mention honors. (photo courtesy of Gustavus Newswire)

The Gustavus women’s swimming team wrapped up its 2022-23 season Saturday at the NCAA Championships with a pair of All-America honorable mention performances. Saturday’s races for the Gusties secured 22nd place in the team standings with 30.5 points

Recommended for you

Load comments