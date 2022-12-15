COACHES
Co-head coaches: Keith Hanson, 30th year (20 head and 10 assistant) and Ryan Timmerman, eighth year (three head and five assistant)
Assistant coaches: Mike Hohestein, 10th year; Wallace Micheals, second year; Tim Wussow, second year.
ROSTER
Haadi Ahmed, 11; Isaac Alger, 11; Chuck Born, 10; Harold Born, 12; Joseph Connor, 9; Kemper Ely, 9th; Cole Filand, 11; Brock Guth, 9; Isaih Hesse, 8; Tyler Krakow, 9; Amir Loredo-Hollon, 12; Oscar Martinez, 11; Aiden Meek, 10; Elijah Mercado, 8; Nakiye Mercado, 11; Ryan Moelter, 8; Tucker Nimps, 10; Leighton Robb, 11; Jose Romero, 11; Luke Schmahl, 7; Magnus Soderlund, 12; Solomon Thompson, 8; Lexi Timmerman, 11; Deontre Torres, 9; Taylen Travaille, 12; Franklin Wachlarowicz, 10; Evan Walter, 10.
KEY PLAYERS
Senior Harold Born is a returning state entrant. Juniors Leighton Robb, Cole Filand, and Nakiye Mercado all had 30 varsity wins last season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Senior Amir Loredo-Hollon is back from injury after a third-place section finish is 2020. Look for our lighter weights to make huge strides after a year of varsity experience last year to get their feet wet (Elijah Mercado, Brock Guth, Ryan Moelter).
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Conference Record 5-1, 3rd place in Big South Tournament
Overall Record 18-10, made the section semifinals.
11 individual section placewinners (eight returning this season; Chuck Born, Deontre Torres, Evan Walter, Nakiye Mercado, Harold Born, Taylen Travaille, Cole Filand and Leighton Robb)
Three individual state qualifiers (One returning this season; Harold Born).
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We return a very experienced lineup, with all 14 weights having earned varsity experience last season. This group has been together since elementary school and push each other to be the best they can be daily.
A few goals- 20 dual wins, Big South East Conference Champs, Team Section Finalists, three-plus individual state qualifiers
COMPETITION
Conference- Fairmont beat us by one in our dual last year, we feel that we can win the Big South East Conference this year. Jackson County Central are the clear favorites in the Big South, as they won state last year and graduated very few athletes.
Sections- Section 2AA is always one of the toughest in the state. New Prague is the favorite, with multiple D1 commits. Scott West, Watertown-Mayer, and TCU are always tough and will most likely be ranked in the state. Our goal is to qualify for the section finals, and we'll see what happens from there.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 - Returning letter winners
8 - Returning section place winners
6 - Returning wrestlers with 25+ varsity wins last season