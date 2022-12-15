...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Cadence Tish, Kerrigan Wilking, Laura Klatt, Addison Landsom, Trista Landsom, Vivian Hendrickson. All will play an important role this year. (two seniors).
Bianca Salivia is new to the team this year, we are hoping she makes an impact as well.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Our dual meet record was 8-2, only losing to Hopkins and New Ulm.
Placed second in the section to Mankato West who just missed winning the State Tournament
Two people qualified for State: Trista Landsom for the second year on Bars Cadence Tish on Bem
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will really miss Makayla Moline and Anna Klatt, but we have a strong returning line up. We hope to pick up where we left off last year is we can upgrade our bars routines, vaults and tumbling skills. Mankato and New Ulm will continue to be the teams to beat.