COACHES
Head coach: Bob Southworth, 13th Year
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe 13th year as assistant - nine years as head coach prior; Corey Wiebusch fourth year; Mary Tobar, first Year.
ROSTER
Keira Oeltjenbruns, 12; Hadley Stuehrenberg, 12; Courtney Wilmes, 12; Abby Maloney, 11; Rhyan Holmgren, 11; Maddie Kamm, 11; Annika Southworth, 10; Emmy Remmert, 10; Nora Whipps, 10; Sarah Haggenmiller, 10; Olivia Seys, 10; Kylie Southworth, 8.
KEY PLAYERS
Rhyan Holmgren, Jr - three year letterwinner who has a lot of varsity experience. Averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game as a sophomore. Has improved her ballhandling over the offseason so excited to see how that transitions this year.
Annika Southworth, So – one year letterwinner. Annika averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season. She shot the ball at a 40% clip from the 3-point line last season. We are looking for her to increase her assist and steal totals this season while remaining a scoring threat.
Abby Maloney, JR – three Year letterwinner. Abby is a versatile player that can score form the inside and also has the ability to shoot the three. She averaged 5.5 pts per game and 4.5 rebounds per game last year. I am expecting her to increase these averages this year.
Maddie Kamm, JR – three year letterwinner. Maddie is a player that has the ability to do a little bit of everything on the basketball court. She is a player that should fill the stat sheet for us this year. We are expecting her scoring to increase this year as she become more comfortable getting to the basket.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Emmy Remmert, 10; Keira Oeltjenbruns, 12; Hadley Stuerenberg, 12; Nora Whipps, 10.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Overall record in 21-22 season was 22-6
Conference record in 21-22 season was 12-2 (Won the East half of the Big South Conference and lost to Marshall in the conference Championship game.)
Lost to Worthington in the Section Quarterfinals.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goal for this year’s team is to win the Conference Championship and get to the Section Championship game. We are going to need to stay healthy this season to make this a reality. We are also going to see which girls step up to provide some depth and valuable minutes to our team.
Our Section and conference is very tough and any team from top to bottom could knock each other off any night. There are no games where you can assume you are going to win. This is what makes basketball fun and each game entertaining.
COMPETITION
Our Conference has changed formats this season. There is a big, medium, and small school division. St. Peter is in the big school division with Marshall, Worthington, and New Ulm. We will play each of these teams twice throughout the season. We will play the other teams that used to be in our East side 1 time each. This is a new format so excited to see how that works out.
I would say in the section, Marshall has to be the favorite. They return most of their team from last years dection runner-up team. They have a lot of deniors that will be playing which is also an advantage. I do feel any team in our section could win on a given night so anything can happen in our section this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
26 – Points Rhyan Holmgren needs to reach 1000 points
5 - letter winners that graduated last season
4 – Former players currently on College basketball rosters - Sienna Wiebusch, Morgan Kelly (Gustavus) - Josie Wiebusch (Hamline) - Sarah Conlon (Southwest MN State University Marshall)
2 – Former players (That I know of) coaching Women’s college basketball - Megan Vogel (University of Wisconsin Green Bay) - Emily Carpenter (University of Wisconsin Superior)