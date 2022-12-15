211209 sph spt Tate Olson.JPG

Tate Olson. (File photo/Southernminn.com)

COACHES

Josh Bosacker.JPG

Josh Bosacker. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments