COACHES
Head coach: Sean Keating, 10th year as HC, 14th overall.
Assistant coaches: Derek Homrighausen, 12th year; Jared Baron, 11th year.
JV coach: Ethan Sindelir, second year.
B coach: Tanner Nadeau, third year.
C Coach: Brock Hanson, Second year.
ROSTER
Braxon Dale, 11; Peyton Odland, 11; Ashton Volk, 12; Jerry Soderlund, 10; Josh Bosacker, 11; Luke Gilbertson, 11; Sam Moelter, 11; Tate Olson, 11; Luke Banks, 10; Kaeden Guida, 11; Anthony Nicolai, 11; Noah Spessard, 12.
KEY PLAYERS
Tate Olson - Tate is our leading returning scorer from last year's team. He can shoot well from three and has expanded his scoring inside. We need him to create for others and lead on and off the floor.
Josh Bosacker - Josh is another key returner to our team who brings toughness to our team on both ends. He can score inside and out and can guard the other team's best player.
Peyton Odland - Peyton has varsity experience and is at his best pushing the ball in transition. He has a knack for finding the open man and creating for others.
Ashton Volk - Ashton is a returning guard who brings energy and is a vocal leader for our team.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Kaedan Guida - Kaedan is a great athlete and at 6'4" can make plays on both ends of the floor. He can score from all three levels and we are excited to see how much he improves as the season progresses.
Jerry Soderlund - Jerry is a sophomore who has worked incredibly hard at his game and can flat out shoot the ball from three.
Luke Gilbertson - Luke is an athletic wing player that helps our team rebound, score, and defend.
Noah Spessard - Noah is a senior big who can rebound and defend and score inside.
Sam Moelter - Sam is a leader on the floor, makes good decisions, and knows how to get the best out of his teammates.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
12-15 (7-3 conference), lost quarterfinals to New Ulm by nine.
We graduated seven seniors from last year's team and they did 70% of the scoring. They were a tight knit group that elevated our program with their leadership, togetherness and commitment to a team first attitude
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This team has goals of competing at a really high level against the toughest schedule we have ever had. 18 of our 26 games are against AAA or AAAA teams which is more than we have ever had. We realize we are a young and inexperienced team but this group showed through the summer the ability to play at a high level when clicking on all cylinders.
COMPETITION
The conference favorite would have to be New Ulm. They return three key starters and look to build off their conference championship and section title appearance last season. The section favorite is Mankato East, they are a very talented and deep team that can really shoot the basketball. If we come together as a team, this group has the ability to play fast in transition, score a high percentage from three and play aggressive defense that could give teams fits at the end of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 - total varsity players
30 - the percent of the team scoring returning from last season
2 - seniors on the varsity roster
28 - January 28th we will play Fargo Oak Grove (Coach Keating's alma mater) at Target Center at 12:45pm.