...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
We have some younger girls who have really stepped up this season. Mckenna Andresen is someone to watch for. Last year at U12 she was a key component and this year we are counting on her to help move the puck around. Noelle Simonette is another 8th grade who we will be relying on during most varsity games. Last year Macey Portner was someone who we relied on and as a 9th grader she is someone who we are hoping will be a leader to our younger girls. Callie Voetlz, Makenna Mueller and Zetta Haugen are 3 returning Juniors. We are hoping to help us out in our D zone and get pucks to the net. Lastly our captains Adrianna Bixby and Sophie Wilson are two seniors that we really are relying on to show the younger girls the bulldog way. Last year we lost 12 seniors.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Annika Magelee, our freshman goalie, is someone who has already stepped up this season. She has had some amazing saves already.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
13-13-0, Placed fourth in the section and had several overtime games.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Give every game and practice your full attention and effort.
COMPETITION
We were able to see Mankato East in our summer 4-4 league this year and they are a team that handles the puck really well. They are someone within our section that will be a difficult team.