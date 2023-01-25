large_49dd5f55-4ea7-4529-ab9e-ba04108158db.jpg

The Clipper girls celebrate their victory over St. Clair. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

With rising action, plot twists and a denouement that only came after a trio of missed Cyclone free throws and an ensuing heave down court to drain the fraction of a second remaining, Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49 in Valley Conference girls basketball on Tuesday followed a script that Hollywood could have written.

_DSC0656 copy.jpg

Mariah McCabe shoots from inside. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC1247 copy.jpg

Greta Hahn bursts through a pair of Cyclone defenders. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments