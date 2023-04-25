large_77d477c0-c305-46e3-8178-27e55e176b80.jpg

Third baseman Alex Garcia sets up for a putout throw to first. Backing him is Kyle Connor. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

A day shy of two weeks separated the Clippers’ season opener, a 14-4 loss at St. Clair on April 11, and when they finally played again, an 8-3 defeat by visiting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday.

content_IMG_3738.jpg

Alex Garcia made up for an error when he caught a Cyclone runner during a rundown. (Photo courtesy of Patty Sullivan)

