large_c5860f25-39fc-4047-b3ab-0ddb014d7104.jpg

Blake Lyons attacks the basket. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

Intense out of the gate, the varsity boys kept up with visiting St. Clair early but ultimately fell to the Cyclones 74-36 last Tuesday.

_DSC4553 copy.jpg

Kyle Connor takes the ball in for a layup. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC4572 copy.jpg

Gabe Sullivan chases after a runaway ball. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC4660 copy.jpg

Carter Barto pounds inside. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC4742 copy.jpg

Kale Kelley dribbles around a defender. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC4795 copy.jpg

Jordan Rossow looks for an open teammate. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC4434 copy.jpg

Right, left, forward, backward. Henry Strobel leads the fun in the student section. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments