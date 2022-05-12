When you're in the right place and at the right time, rainbow trout fishing can be very productive in St. Peter Trout Ponds.
If not, bites can be few and far between.
Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Dave Johnson and I went fishing May 5 at one of the three St. Peter Trout Ponds. It's the smallest and farthest south pond that is to the left as you drive into the area.
With no one else fishing there, we started out fishing on the north side of the pond, which also is the shallowest part of the pond at about a foot and half deep. The deepest part is about 4 feet. After fishing there for two hours, we had about a dozen bites and caught a fish each.
We had a hard time timing when to set the hook. I think we might have jumped the gun and pulled bait away from the fish too soon before they had the bait and hook in their mouths. We figured out to wait to set the hook when our bobbers went under water completely. Then we knew the fish had the bait in its mouth.
Noticing a pair of fishermen across the pond pulling in fish after fish, we decided to move over there when they left.
It didn't take long before we started getting bite after bite, almost every cast. It worked best when we cast out lines out as far as we could where the fish were biting best in the deepest water.
We used strictly crappie minnows as bait, although the previous fishermen in that spot were using a piece of a night crawler. Other anglers were using wax worms, angle worms, spinners and trout Power Bait.
While we quickly caught three fish each in about an hour, it took longer to catch our fifth fish each for the limit.
A key to catching fish and limiting out turned out to be the power of prayer.
The pastor reminded me that if we want something, we need to pray. Our prayers were answered with two limits of 10 to 12 inch rainbows. We caught fish fish each.
We shared our minnows with an adjacent angler who had much the same success catching fish.
With our limit, we left shortly after 6 p.m. after three hours of fishing.
I think the fish started biting better later in the day when the bright sun wasn't shining as brightly on the water. In darker conditions, fish tend to feel safer and more willing to bite.
We chose fishing on May 5 because that was the third of four weeks this spring that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has stocked the ponds. In the first two stockings on April 15 and April 21, the DNR stocked 1,500 trout.
In the third phase, the DNR stocked 1,000 trout. The fourth and final stocking, scheduled the week of May 15, will be 1,000 trout.
While fishing tends to be best shortly after stocking, trout can be caught weeks after throughout the summer and fall until the season closes Sept 14.
Some fish carryover to the next season, creating some bigger sized fish. The trout are stocked as yearlings from the Lanesboro Area Fish Hatchery. The Waterville Area Fisheries hauls the trout in the back of a pick-up and a trailer to the St. Peter Trout Ponds each spring.
It provides a put-in-take fishery that allows any kind of bait, including live bait, while the most other trout streams do not allow live bait except for various forms of worms. Minnows are not allowed because if they get in the streams they may produce unwanted species of fish.