527A472F-DA15-4270-B072-E18C84F9515F-scaled.jpeg

The women’s 4x200m relay team. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus Newswire)

The Gustie track & field team sent a squad down to the renowned Drake Relays, and put together a variety of impressive performances over the weekend, including a school record and a pair of top DIII times.

Image_20230429_103214_947-scaled.jpeg

The men's DMR team. (Photo courtesy of Gustavus Newswire)

